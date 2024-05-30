Garrett Wilson Hilariously Roasted Jets Rookie Over His Color-Coded Notes
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is entering his third season in the NFL, and while he's not yet achieved veteran status, he couldn't help but poke fun at some of the Jets rookies' habits.
Rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley was paying close attention during one of the team's meetings during offseason camp, and he wanted to make sure he soaked up every detail of what the coaching staff had to say. As such, he made some pretty extensive notes on a tablet, going as far as to color code certain sections.
After catching a glimpse of Corley's colorful notebook, Wilson couldn't help but take a funny jab at his new teammate, laughing at the extensive notes before admitting that he was a fan of the rookie's attention to detail.
"Hold on, [Malachi]. This looks like my fourth grade crush's s---," said Wilson while laughing. "All this nice handwriting for the insert. This is pretty as f---!"
New York drafted Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he's clearly looking to get off on the right foot with his new team. The Western Kentucky product caught 29 touchdowns across four seasons in college, including 22 over the last two years.