Garrett Wilson Wasn’t Even Sure Why His Awesome Touchdown Catch Counted
The New York Jets beat the Houston Texans 21–13 on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. Garrett Wilson finished with nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilson had an expecially big second half scoring both his touchdowns on one-handed grabs. His second touchdown was really incredible as he inspired comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.'s legendary catch for the Giants.
After a review, officials decided that he got a shin down to make the catch official, but not everyone was convinced. Including Wilson.
After the game Wilson, along with teammate Davante Adams, spoke with Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. Wilson described what was going through his head on the play and admitted he wasn't sure if the play would be reversed on replay, prompting Hartung to ask how confident he was it would count. His answer seemed to align with most fans.
"I wasn't that confident, honestly," Wilson admitted. "I wasn't that confident. I don't really know exactly what goes into it, but they said I had the shin down. You know, we'll take it. We'll take it."
What's a catch in the NFL? Not even players really know sometimes.