SI

Garrett Wilson Wasn’t Even Sure Why His Awesome Touchdown Catch Counted

Stephen Douglas

Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams speak with Kaylee Hartung after the Jets win over the Texans.
Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams speak with Kaylee Hartung after the Jets win over the Texans. / NFL on Prime
In this story:

The New York Jets beat the Houston Texans 21–13 on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. Garrett Wilson finished with nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson had an expecially big second half scoring both his touchdowns on one-handed grabs. His second touchdown was really incredible as he inspired comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.'s legendary catch for the Giants.

After a review, officials decided that he got a shin down to make the catch official, but not everyone was convinced. Including Wilson.

After the game Wilson, along with teammate Davante Adams, spoke with Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. Wilson described what was going through his head on the play and admitted he wasn't sure if the play would be reversed on replay, prompting Hartung to ask how confident he was it would count. His answer seemed to align with most fans.

"I wasn't that confident, honestly," Wilson admitted. "I wasn't that confident. I don't really know exactly what goes into it, but they said I had the shin down. You know, we'll take it. We'll take it."

What's a catch in the NFL? Not even players really know sometimes.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL