Garrett Wilson's Sick Route Makes Bills Defender Look Silly
Garrett Wilson has some serious moves.
Early in the second quarter of the New York Jets' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the second-year receiver put a ridiculous move on cornerback Taron Johnson while running a route and made him look downright silly.
Video is below.
That came on third-and-5 and went for a 14-yard gain.
On the ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning were discussing Wilson with Bill Belichick when this play happened. Belichick couldn't believe the Bills left Wilson in single coverage.
What a move.
Wilson also had a five-yard touchdown catch on a perfect throw from Aaron Rodgers earlier in the game. Overall in the first half, Wilson has five catches for 54 yards and that touchdown.
Entering Monday night's game, Wilson had 33 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns in five games. It's easy to understand how he's racking up all of those receptions when breaking out moves like that.