Garrett Wilson's Sick Route Makes Bills Defender Look Silly

Ryan Phillips

Wilson had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown during the first half against the Bills.
Garrett Wilson has some serious moves.

Early in the second quarter of the New York Jets' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the second-year receiver put a ridiculous move on cornerback Taron Johnson while running a route and made him look downright silly.

That came on third-and-5 and went for a 14-yard gain.

On the ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning were discussing Wilson with Bill Belichick when this play happened. Belichick couldn't believe the Bills left Wilson in single coverage.

What a move.

Wilson also had a five-yard touchdown catch on a perfect throw from Aaron Rodgers earlier in the game. Overall in the first half, Wilson has five catches for 54 yards and that touchdown.

Entering Monday night's game, Wilson had 33 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns in five games. It's easy to understand how he's racking up all of those receptions when breaking out moves like that.

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University's journalism program.

