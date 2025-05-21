Garrett Wilson Had Such a Wholesome Comment on Friendship With OSU/Jets Teammates
There are a handful of former Ohio State Buckeyes players on the 2025 New York Jets roster, including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson will be playing alongside a couple of his college teammates this coming season. The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields in free agency, pairing him up with Wilson and fellow former Buckeye Jeremy Ruckert, who is entering his fourth season with the team.
The trio played together in Columbus in 2019 and 2020 before all making their way to the NFL, and eventually to New York. Now back together, Wilson offered a wholesome comment about reuniting with his college teammates in the pros, making clear just how much it means to him.
"I've been spending time with those guys for six, seven years now. It's crazy to say but when I'm not with them—it's like I miss them," Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Wilson also spoke highly of Fields as a passer, suggesting the 26-year-old has had an unfair go of things throughout his first four years as a pro. He told reporters that there were instances when watching film of Fields where he thought to himself, "I would've caught that."
"I know exactly what he can do. Now the world's gotta see it," Wilson said, via Rosenblatt.
Wilson certainly sounds overjoyed to be teammates with Fields once again, and the Jets will be hoping that duo can create some magic on the field as the team vies to snap its lengthy playoff drought.