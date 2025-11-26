Geno Smith Apologizes for Flipping off Raiders Fans After Loss to Browns
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was caught on camera making a crude gesture towards fans at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium as he walked off the field in the aftermath of the team’s 24–10 defeat to the Browns on Sunday.
Smith was seen flipping off fans in the crowd after the game, in a clip that went viral on social media.
On Wednesday, Smith took the time to issue an apology for his gesture.
“I made a poor judgement out of frustration. That’s not an excuse, I’ve got to be better than that and I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn’t. I’m sincerely apologetic and I’m very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen to me again,” Smith said while speaking to reporters after practice.
Smith has struggled all year long during his first season with the Raiders, and it seems his frustrations boiled over after another lackluster showing in the Week 12 loss. Sunday’s defeat against Cleveland, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, was the team’s fifth consecutive loss as the Raiders slipped to 2–9.
On the year, Smith has thrown 13 touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions. His first year in Las Vegas hasn’t gone to plan, and his antics after the loss certainly didn’t sit well with the fan base.