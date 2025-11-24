Geno Smith Appeared to Get Caught Flipping Off Raiders Fans After Loss to Browns
The Raiders delivered another disappointing performance in front of the home crowd at Allegiant Stadium, falling 24–10 to the Browns. The loss drops the Raiders to 2–9 on the season.
Las Vegas’s offense struggled throughout the entire game on a day which culminated with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly getting fired. The Browns sacked quarterback Geno Smith 10 times, and he completed 27 of 42 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Smith notably missed a few throws that could have given the Raiders a chance in the game before the Browns extended their lead to 24–3, but he was unable to connect on those passes.
Disenchanted with another hapless game from Smith and the Raiders, fans at the stadium booed him during the game.
After the loss, Smith appeared to flip off fans as he exited the field.
This was not the first time a quarterback was seen using the finger on Sunday. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also spotted flipping off cameras at Soldier Field. The difference, of course, was that Rodgers was using the gesture toward cameras, not the fans at his home stadium.
Smith did not address that moment after the game on Sunday, but he did say of his performance, “It’s on me. I’ve got to make better plays and find a way.”
Through 11 games, Smith has now completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s taken 41 sacks, and has a 29.4 QBR which ranks 32nd in the NFL.