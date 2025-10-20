SI

George Kittle Apologized to Fantasy Managers After Catchless Game in Return From IR

The tight end knew what the people wanted.

Brigid Kennedy

Kittle returned on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.
It is always a pleasure to have pumped-up, superstar tight end George Kittle back on the football field, whether he makes a big play or not.

But for fantasy managers eager for his return to the gridiron, which he made Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, a big play would have been... welcomed, to say the least.

And Kittle is well aware of that. Speaking to reporters after the game, the energized tight end playfully apologized to fantasy players that put him in their lineups on Sunday, as well as the bettors who put money on him having a big game. Because to hear Kittle tell it, he thought he was going to have a big game, too.

"Personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought I was gonna have 150 yards and two touchdowns," Kittle said. "So sorry to fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me. My bad, but blame Kyle Shanahan, not me."

In all seriousness, "The Falcons just did a really good job," he explained of his zero fantasy points. "We called the plays that we thought I was going to be open on and next thing I know there's two to three people standing in the window. And then Mac did a great job of not forcing anything and they just, hey, let's get it to a checkdown. Let's get it to another guy that's open and just keep the ball moving."

"I would love to get the football. ... But, like I said, if other guys are taking advantage of the opportunity and they're winning their one-on-ones, I'll take it."

In other words, it was not like the Niners purposely ignored Kittle all night. They were just adapting to the game. And Kittle was not upset about it at all.

Perhaps he'll have a crazier night next weekend, when the Niners travel to play the Texans at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

