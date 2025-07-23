George Pickens Says He and New Cowboys Teammate Are Like Legendary Video Game Duo
There's only been one day of Dallas Cowboys training camp, yet George Pickens already coined a new nickname for the WR duo of him and his new teammate CeeDee Lamb.
Similarly to how Detroit Lions teammates Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery go by "Sonic and Knuckles" after the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, Pickens said him and Lamb are like "Mario and Luigi." In this case, though, Lamb would likely be the Mario and Pickens would be the Luigi.
"Just different type of styles of play. A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee's a certain type of guy, then I'm a certain type of guy," Pickens said on Tuesday. "So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros. ... We definitely can do something special."
It sounds like Pickens is hoping the receiver duo can establish themselves as one of the best in the league this upcoming season.
Lamb has notched over 1,000 receiving yards in his last four seasons, while Pickens only hit that mark in 2023. Maybe Pickens will up his game in Dallas with Dak Prescott throwing him passes.