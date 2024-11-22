George Pickens Bluntly Claims Browns Aren't a Good Team After Steelers' Loss
While the Cleveland Browns are walking away with a 24–19 home win over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, third-year receiver George Pickens still isn't convinced.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens told reporters in the Steelers' locker room after the game. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions saved them today."
The Browns might have just three wins on their résumé, but they did look like the better team for most of the night. Cleveland led 10–3 at halftime before the snowy conditions took over in the third quarter.
By the time the Steelers took a 19–18 advantage midway through the fourth quarter, Huntington Bank Stadium looked like a winter wonderland.
Pickens led Pittsburgh's offense with seven targets Thursday night but finished with just four catches for 48 yards. He'll head into the Steelers' Week 13 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals with 52 catches for 776 yards on his stat line this season.
The Browns, meanwhile, get to put Pickens's theory to the test again in Week 14 when they visit the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 8.