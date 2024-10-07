SI

George Pickens Blasted By Fans for Ugly Move at End of Steelers' Loss to Cowboys

Andy Nesbitt

George Pickens took out his frustrations in an ugly way at the end of the Steelers' loss to the Cowboys.
George Pickens took out his frustrations in an ugly way at the end of the Steelers' loss to the Cowboys.
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell at home to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17, on Sunday night thanks to a Dak Prescott touchdown pass in the final minute that gave the road team a much-needed win.

An ugly moment right after the final whistle had fans blasting Steelers wide receiver George Pickens for his actions. Pickens, who had just three catches for 26 yards in the contest, grabbed Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis by the face mask and threw him to the ground.

This was not a good look at all for the third-year receiver:

Fans didn't love it:

