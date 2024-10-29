George Pickens Had Touchdown Wiped Out by Rule That Even Confused NFL Legends
The Pittsburgh Steelers and what seemed like the rest of the NFL world learned a new rule Monday night in their clash against the New York Giants.
With 8:20 to play in the second quarter, Steelers quarterback Russel Wilson found receiver George Pickens in the back of the end zone for what was initially ruled a nine-yard touchdown catch. But the replay official nullified the touchdown, ruling Pickens didn't complete the catch.
Pickens technically did get two feet inbounds. But he tapped his right foot twice on the end zone grass, while his left foot never touched the ground. According to the NFL rulebook, two taps of the same foot inbounds without the other foot touching down does not result in a completed catch.
Shortly after the touchdown was wiped off, former NFL players and media pundits began chiming in on social media to express their confusion.
That play marked Pickens's second touchdown wiped off of the game. In the first quarter, WIlson found Pickens wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown that was called off due to an offensive face mask penalty.