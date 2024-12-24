George Pickens Injury Update: WR Gets Good News After Missing Three Games
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped two straight games and are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on a very short week on Christmas Day, but on Tuesday they got some good news—wide receiver George Pickens was taken off the injury report and is set to make his return after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.
Pickens hasn't played since catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 44–38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 1. He has become a favorite target of Russell Wilson's in their first year together, and should be a key part of their game plan against the two-time defending champions.
The Steelers, at 10-5, are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North with two games remaining for both teams. The Ravens are scheduled to play the Houston Texans Wednesday.