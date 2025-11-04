SI

George Pickens’s Brutal Taunting Penalty Led to Fans Ripping the NFL for Being ‘Soft’

Andy Nesbitt

George Pickens was called for taunting after picking up a first down midway through the fourth quarter vs. the Cardinals.
The NFL made it clear before the start of this season that the officials would be cracking down on players taunting their opponents and the refs have stuck with that through the first 10 weeks of the season by flagging a number of players for doing mostly harmless things after making big plays.

The latest example of this came during Monday night's Cardinals-Cowboys game when George Pickens earned a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty after picking up a key first down with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After making the play, Pickens was seen holding the ball out at Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke. A ref was standing right next to Pickens and immediately threw the flag.

Here's how that played out:

That was a pretty easy call for the ref to make and a pretty bad decision by Pickens to celebrate his big play in that fashion. He should know the rules and realize that's going to lead to a costly penalty.

The Cowboys, who were trailing by 10 points at the time, lost 15 yards because of that penalty and would later turn the ball over on a fumble and lose the game, 27-17.

While the ref made the right call, fans were still furious with the NFL over these types of penalties.

The Cowboys fell to 3-5-1 on the season and have now dropped three of their last four games.

