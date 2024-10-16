SI

Giants Lose Crucial Offensive Piece for Rest of Season With Lisfranc Injury

New York will have to navigate 2024 without a blue-chip offensive lineman.

Patrick Andres

Andrew Thomas, out for the season.
Andrew Thomas, out for the season. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Mere days after a debilitating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants have received unfortunate injury news.

Giants offensive lineman Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas, 25, has played every game for New York this season.

A Lisfranc injury is an injury in which a metatarsal bone is displaced from the tarsus in the foot. The injury received significant attention across the world of sports in 2022, when Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered one in a pro-am game.

Thomas, who initially tried to play through the injury, said after the Giants' 17–7 loss that he felt "not great."

The Georgia product garnered All-Pro acclaim from the AP and Pro Football Focus in 2022, and signed a $117 million contract extension in July 2023.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL