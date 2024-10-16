Giants Lose Crucial Offensive Piece for Rest of Season With Lisfranc Injury
Mere days after a debilitating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants have received unfortunate injury news.
Giants offensive lineman Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Thomas, 25, has played every game for New York this season.
A Lisfranc injury is an injury in which a metatarsal bone is displaced from the tarsus in the foot. The injury received significant attention across the world of sports in 2022, when Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered one in a pro-am game.
Thomas, who initially tried to play through the injury, said after the Giants' 17–7 loss that he felt "not great."
The Georgia product garnered All-Pro acclaim from the AP and Pro Football Focus in 2022, and signed a $117 million contract extension in July 2023.