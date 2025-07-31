SI

Giants' Brian Daboll Shares Positive Update on Malik Nabers's Shoulder Injury

A sigh of relief in New York.

Brigid Kennedy

Nabers exited Tuesday's practice with what seemed to be a bum shoulder.
Every Giants fan you know just fell to their knees.

After exiting Tuesday's practice with what seemed to be a shoulder injury, WR Malik Nabers is "good" and will practice Thursday, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who added that the team has a plan for the wideout to get back into things.

On Tuesday, Nabers walked off the field while pointing at his left shoulder following a running play. He did not return to practice after that.

Nabers, entering his second year, is a huge part of the Giants' offense and one of the most talented players the team has. Losing him would be devastating—so it's good to hear he's returning to camp and should be fine (aside from the lingering toe injury he's been working through all offseason).

Even better, he will have a bit of time to recoup before the team's first preseason game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 9, and its first regular season game vs. the Commanders on Sept. 7.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

