Everyone Can Relate to How Malik Nabers Described His Lingering Toe Injury
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a toe injury that has plagued him since his college days at LSU. It's an injury that resulted in Nabers, who toughed through the ailment to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie, missing the team's offseason programs earlier this summer.
How would Nabers describe the toe injury? In a way that almost everyone can relate to.
"It's like a mosquito that don't want to go away," Nabers said during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Monday. "I'm trying to shoo it away. But I've been doing a great job with Russell (Wilson), trainers, you know, I've been using his physical therapist guys.
Check out his comments near the 4:40 mark below:
"I've been doing an excellent job of just staying on track of it and having his people, having my people, all together, trying to work on keeping me as healthy as possible. We're moving in the right direction. We're just staying on top of it so it don't give me any problems later on down the line."
Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Nabers had looked "pretty good" after the team's first day of training camp practice, adding that the team would pull him back if needed.
Unfortunately for the Giants, Nabers is now also dealing with another injury, which occurred when the second-year pro fell on his shoulder during team drills. He was forced to exit practice, but one team source told Giants beat writer Art Stapleton that the injury was "nothing serious."
Nabers will now have to manage his sore shoulder while shooing away the mosquito, er, injury to his toe during Giants training camp.