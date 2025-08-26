Giants Cut Fan Favorite Quarterback Tommy DeVito
After two memorable years, the Giants are reportedly severing ties with a favorite of their fans.
New York is cutting quarterback Tommy DeVito, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. DeVito, 27, has spent two years with the Giants after a five-year college career with Syracuse and Illinois.
Immediately beloved by New York fans for his Italian and New Jersey heritage, DeVito started six games as a rookie—throwing eight touchdowns against three interceptions and leading the Giants to a respectable 3-3 record. In 2024, he started two games and threw neither a touchdown nor an interception.
DeVito's release paves the way for New York to carry three quarterbacks entering this season: rookie Jaxson Dart, 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, and one-time Pro Bowler Jameis Winston.
The Giants are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Commanders. New York went 3-14 in 2024, setting a franchise record for losses.