Giants' Daniel Jones Expects to Play Week 1 Amid Recovery From ACL Injury
Daniel Jones made his feelings clear about the New York Giants' reported interest in potentially selecting a quarterback in this year's draft, and now he'll look to prove that he's worth the lucrative contract he signed just last offseason.
After Jones' 2023 season was cut short due to an ACL injury, the Giants quarterback expressed no doubts over his availability for the 2024 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in September.
"No, I don't have any doubt about it right now," Jones said when asked by reporters at OTAs if he had were any doubts about his availability for Week 1 (via ESPN).
Jones sustained a torn ACL on Nov. 5 in a regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent surgery on his right knee on Nov. 22, a procedure which was expected to sideline him for eight to 10 months.
The 26-year-old has been present at OTAs and is hoping to be cleared for full activity come late July, which lines up with his initial timeline.
"It feels good. It felt good out there," he said of his knee. "But just getting back in the swing of things and playing football against a defense, against guys moving around. I thought it was good."
The 2024 campaign will be Jones's sixth NFL season, and it figures to be a pivotal one for him. He'll be collecting a fully-guaranteed $35.5 million paycheck, but has plenty to prove on the field after he struggled during his brief six-game showing last year, during which he threw two touchdown passes and six interceptions and completed 67.5% of his pass attempts.