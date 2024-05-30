Giants' Darren Waller Drops Awkward Debut Music Video Amid NFL Retirement Decision
Darren Waller has yet to announce if he's going to retire from the NFL or play another season for the New York Giants. But he did make a decision this offseason—to drop a debut song and music video out of nowhere on Thursday.
Waller released a song with a full-fledged music video on YouTube called "Who Knew (Her Perspective)." The song's lyrics are mostly about healing from past relationships.
Waller filed for divorce in April after one year of marriage with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.
The 31-year-old Waller wrapped up his eighth NFL season in 2023. In 12 games, Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown while battling a hamstring injury.
The New York Post reported in March that Waller told Giants officials this offseason that he was contemplating retirement. As of late April, Waller was still undecided about his future on the gridiron.
Waller has three years remaining on his contract. He will make over $14 million if he plays again in 2024.