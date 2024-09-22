Giants' Devin Singletary Brilliantly Gave Up Chance to Score Easy TD vs. Browns
This was such a selfless move by the running back.
New York Giants running back Devin Singletary had the chance to cap a long run with a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Instead, at the last second, he pulled off a selfless move as he went down at the 1-yard-line instead of scoring.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Singletary knew if he went down the Giants would be able to run out the clock and get the win. They probably still would have won if he scored the touchdown, but he didn't want to chance that for his team.
This is the stuff his coaches and teammates must love to see:
Just a brilliant move, though it probably annoyed some fantasy managers who had Singletary in their lineup Sunday.
