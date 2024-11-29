Giants' Dexter Lawrence, Theo Johnson Done for Year After Injuries vs. Cowboys
New York Giants fans probably thought things couldn't get much worse than a 27–20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
They were wrong.
The Giants have lost two key contributors for the remainder of the season, coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday.
First and foremost, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is done for the rest of the year with a dislocated elbow that Daboll characterized via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport as "long-term." Lawrence, 27, registered a career-high nine sacks in 2024.
The Clemson product has a pair of Pro Bowl appearances to his name in 2022 and 2023, and had garnered Defensive Player of the Year chatter in '24.
New York tight end Theo Johnson is also out for the season with a foot injury, Daboll said.
Johnson—a fourth-round pick in the '24 draft out of Penn State—had emerged as a solid piece for the Giants, catching 29 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown for the 2-10 squad.