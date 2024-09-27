Giants' First Drive vs. Cowboys Ends With Face-Mask Penalty Called on the Wrong Team
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys played on Prime's Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Sure, it was a matchup of 1–2 NFC East teams, but it's the Cowboys and Giants, and that's all any NFL broadcast partner truly wants.
Of course, that means all bad calls will be amplified. Like this confusing moment during the first quarter where officials threw a flag on New York backup tight end Daniel Bellinger.
On second-and-7, quarterback Daniel Jones ran the ball to the left and was tackled after a short gain. A flag came out and it was on the Giants for a face mask, setting up second-and-18 instead of third-and-short.
A quick look at the replay reveals that Bellinger did not commit a face-mask penalty, but was grabbed by the face mask by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
The Giants should have had a first down. Instead, they settled for a field goal three plays later. Not the greatest application of the rules by officials.