SI

Giants Fans Want Brian Daboll Fired After Embarrassing Collapse vs. Bears

After another awful loss, fans want Daboll gone.

Ryan Phillips

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a 20-40-1 record in four seasons.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a 20-40-1 record in four seasons. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Giants collapsed again on Sunday and the team’s fans have had it with head coach Brian Daboll.

New York led Chicago 20-10 with 10:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, only to watch Caleb Williams lead the Bears to two touchdown drives in the final six minutes to secure a 24-20 win. The Giants are now 0-4 this season in games they led by 10 or more points on the road. They are now 2-8 on the season.

Daboll has had some bad luck this season. Star receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season, as is top running back Cam Skattebo. On Sunday, quarterback Jaxson Dart had to leave the game after suffering a concussion. Russell Wilson replaced him and couldn’t close out the win.

Those things don’t matter to Giants fans, many of whom want Daboll (and others) fired immediately.

Brian Daboll’s record as Giants head coach

Daboll is in his fourth season as the Giants’ head coach and has dropped to 2-8. His tenure began with promise in 2022, as New York went 9-7-1, made the playoffs, and won a wild-card game against the Vikings before falling to the Eagles in the divisional round. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year for that performance. Unfortunately, that was the high point of his tenure.

The Giants went 6-11 in 2023 and 3-14 in 2024. Drafting Dart was supposed to give Daboll a bit of a reprieve as the franchise resets under a new young quarterback. But the start to the 2025 season has been awful, and that may do him in.

In four seasons, Daboll is 20-40-1 and has one playoff win. Giants fans want him gone. We’ll see how much longer he lasts.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL