Giants Fans Want Brian Daboll Fired After Embarrassing Collapse vs. Bears
The Giants collapsed again on Sunday and the team’s fans have had it with head coach Brian Daboll.
New York led Chicago 20-10 with 10:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, only to watch Caleb Williams lead the Bears to two touchdown drives in the final six minutes to secure a 24-20 win. The Giants are now 0-4 this season in games they led by 10 or more points on the road. They are now 2-8 on the season.
Daboll has had some bad luck this season. Star receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season, as is top running back Cam Skattebo. On Sunday, quarterback Jaxson Dart had to leave the game after suffering a concussion. Russell Wilson replaced him and couldn’t close out the win.
Those things don’t matter to Giants fans, many of whom want Daboll (and others) fired immediately.
Brian Daboll’s record as Giants head coach
Daboll is in his fourth season as the Giants’ head coach and has dropped to 2-8. His tenure began with promise in 2022, as New York went 9-7-1, made the playoffs, and won a wild-card game against the Vikings before falling to the Eagles in the divisional round. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year for that performance. Unfortunately, that was the high point of his tenure.
The Giants went 6-11 in 2023 and 3-14 in 2024. Drafting Dart was supposed to give Daboll a bit of a reprieve as the franchise resets under a new young quarterback. But the start to the 2025 season has been awful, and that may do him in.
In four seasons, Daboll is 20-40-1 and has one playoff win. Giants fans want him gone. We’ll see how much longer he lasts.