Jaxson Dart Injury: Giants QB Leaves Game for Concussion Evaluation

Dart set an NFL record earlier in the game but was forced to the locker room for a concussion evaluation.

Ryan Phillips

New York Giants quarterback left the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears to get checked for a concussion. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Giants just took another injury blow on Sunday.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart left the team’s Week 10 game against the Bears to be evaluated for a concussion. After scoring two more touchdowns on the ground to continue his electric start to the year, Dart was replaced by Russell Wilson.

Dart’s head slammed to the turf, and he was forced to leave the game. After being evaluated in the blue medical tent, he was seen walking to the locker room.

At the time of his exit, Dart was 19-for-29, with 242 yards passing, plus six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. If he’s out, it would be yet another massive injury blow for New York’s offense. The team is already without No.1 receiver Malik Nabers and top running back Cam Skattebo.

