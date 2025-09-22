SI

Giants Fans Loudly Chant for Jaxson Dart After Russell Wilson's Rough First Half

Could New York soon turn to their rookie quarterback?

Mike Kadlick

The Giants selected Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Russell Wilson threw two first-half interceptions in the Giants' contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, as the team entered the locker room for halftime down 9-6 to the defending AFC champions.

Through the first frames, the quarterback went just 7-for-13 passing for 39 yards while committing the two turnovers, and in turn forced New York fans to clamor for a change at quarterback.

In a video captured by Evan Sanders on X (formerly Twitter), fans at MetLife Stadium could be heard chanting "We want Dart!", referring to Giants rookie signal caller Jaxson Dart.

New York selected Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft this past April, and saw the 22-year-old shine throughout the preseason. They've since given him a handful of regular-season snaps, while head coach Brian Daboll remains committed to Wilson as the starter.

If they fall to 0-3 with a loss to the Chiefs, however, perhaps they turn to the rookie sooner rather than later.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

