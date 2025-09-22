Giants Fans Loudly Chant for Jaxson Dart After Russell Wilson's Rough First Half
Russell Wilson threw two first-half interceptions in the Giants' contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, as the team entered the locker room for halftime down 9-6 to the defending AFC champions.
Through the first frames, the quarterback went just 7-for-13 passing for 39 yards while committing the two turnovers, and in turn forced New York fans to clamor for a change at quarterback.
In a video captured by Evan Sanders on X (formerly Twitter), fans at MetLife Stadium could be heard chanting "We want Dart!", referring to Giants rookie signal caller Jaxson Dart.
Take a look:
Poor Russ.
New York selected Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft this past April, and saw the 22-year-old shine throughout the preseason. They've since given him a handful of regular-season snaps, while head coach Brian Daboll remains committed to Wilson as the starter.
If they fall to 0-3 with a loss to the Chiefs, however, perhaps they turn to the rookie sooner rather than later.