Giants Finalizing Free Agent Deal With Veteran QB Jameis Winston

Winston appears poised to become New York's starting quarterback next season.

Jameis Winston is joining the New York Giants on a two-year deal.
The New York Giants are finalizing a two-year, $8 million deal with quarterback Jameis Winston, according to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The contract could be worth up to $16 million after incentives.

Winston appears poised to become New York's starting quarterback next season following 12 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 where he completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Across his 10-year career, Winston has started 87 games, completing 61.2% of his throws for 24,225 yards,154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.

The Giants are expected to be in the quarterback market with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and Winston can provide veteran experience under center until a rookie quarterback is ready to enter the fray.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

