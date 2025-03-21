Giants Finalizing Free Agent Deal With Veteran QB Jameis Winston
The New York Giants are finalizing a two-year, $8 million deal with quarterback Jameis Winston, according to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The contract could be worth up to $16 million after incentives.
Winston appears poised to become New York's starting quarterback next season following 12 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 where he completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Across his 10-year career, Winston has started 87 games, completing 61.2% of his throws for 24,225 yards,154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.
The Giants are expected to be in the quarterback market with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and Winston can provide veteran experience under center until a rookie quarterback is ready to enter the fray.