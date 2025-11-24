SI

Giants Fire DC Shane Bowen After Disastrous OT Loss to the Lions

This is the first big move made by interim coach Mike Kafka.

Madison Williams

The Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
/ Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Giants interim coach Mike Kafka has made his first big staff move as the team has fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday morning.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will serve as the interim defensive coordinator, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported.

This decision comes after the Giants blew a lead against the Lions on Sunday, then lost in overtime 34–27. New York officially became the first team eliminated from playoff contention as it sits with a 2–10 record.

Sunday’s blown loss wasn’t the first this season. The Giants have blown five fourth quarter leads of 10 points or more just this season, which is tied for the record of the most in a season, ESPN’s Field Yates reported. Here’s a look at all those disastrous finishes

Through 12 games, the Giants rank 32nd in total defense, 32nd against the run game, 31st in scoring defense and 27th against the pass—some of the worst defensive stats in the league.

This was Bowen’s second season in New York after he was hired by now fired head coach Brian Daboll. He spent three seasons prior as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

