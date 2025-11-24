Giants Fire DC Shane Bowen After Disastrous OT Loss to the Lions
Giants interim coach Mike Kafka has made his first big staff move as the team has fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday morning.
Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will serve as the interim defensive coordinator, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported.
This decision comes after the Giants blew a lead against the Lions on Sunday, then lost in overtime 34–27. New York officially became the first team eliminated from playoff contention as it sits with a 2–10 record.
Sunday’s blown loss wasn’t the first this season. The Giants have blown five fourth quarter leads of 10 points or more just this season, which is tied for the record of the most in a season, ESPN’s Field Yates reported. Here’s a look at all those disastrous finishes
Through 12 games, the Giants rank 32nd in total defense, 32nd against the run game, 31st in scoring defense and 27th against the pass—some of the worst defensive stats in the league.
This was Bowen’s second season in New York after he was hired by now fired head coach Brian Daboll. He spent three seasons prior as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.