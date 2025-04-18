Giants Front Office Aligned on No. 3 Pick Despite Late Pre-Draft QB Workouts
The New York Giants have been busy late in the pre-draft process, as they continue to work out quarterbacks to potentially take at No. 3 in the draft next week.
The Giants front office has been consistent. They're comfortable with the current state of their quarterback room, with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston ready to take snaps as needed in 2025 (and potentially beyond). The Giants don't feel a need to take their quarterback of the future at No. 3, but they want to have as much information as possible.
In fact, don't take the franchise's late-process workouts as an indication they're split internally on what to do at No. 3. In fact, the situation is quite the opposite, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic.
"I can tell you from what I can gather after having some conversations, this is less about coming to a final decision for the Giants, but more about collecting as much information as possible," Russini said on her Scoop City podcast. "To be prepared for as many situations that can happen. Because I think there's a thought out there that if they're watching workouts this late, then they must be split in the building."
Time will tell what New York will ultimately do at No. 3. Much of it could be dictated by what happens at No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns. At this point, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is a likely shoo-in to be selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 1.