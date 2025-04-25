Giants GM's Teen Son Tipped Off Team's Jaxson Dart Plan a Day Before the Draft
The New York Giants pulled off a stunner late in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, as the club traded the 34th and 99th overall picks in this year's draft and a '26 third round pick to the Houston Texans for the 25th overall selection, which they used to pick Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
As it turns out, a well-placed source knew of the Giants' plans to make a move for Dart. And it wasn't an NFL insider—instead, it was Giants general manager Joe Schoen's teenage son Carson. Roughly 24 hours before the NFL draft, Schoen's son posted a Dart highlight reel onto his account on Instagram, sparking plenty of questions about what he knew—or didn't know.
As it turns out, this was an informed social media post by Schoen's son. And it's not the first time he's seemingly made his voice heard in the Giants' draft process. In the lead-up to the '24 NFL draft, Schoen's son, in an episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason, encouraged his father to select then-LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Trade up and get him. You only get this job once. Might as well try and win," Schoen's son said when his father asked he and his siblings whom he should draft.
Daniels went on to win the '24 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of The Year award while leading the division-rival Washington Commanders to the franchise's first playoff win since '06.
Schoen's son might have a future in this business.