What Does the Patch on Giants Jerseys Stand for?
The New York Giants will wear a patch on each of their different uniforms during the 2024 season. It's a new addition to the team's standard and alternate uniforms and celebrates a franchise milestone.
What does the patch on Giants uniforms mean?
The Giants have added a patch to their uniforms for the 2024 season that commemorates the team's 100th season. The patch is referred to as the team's "100 Seasons" patch. The team announced the addition of the patch in May with a sleek video detailing the franchise's history.
The franchise was founded in 1925 as the New York Football Giants and joined the NFL that year. Of the 20 teams that played in the 1925 season, only the Giants, Packers, Cardinals and Bears are still in existence.
What does the Giants uniform patch look like?
The 100 Seasons logo pays tribute to the franchise's deep and storied history. It was described in detail when the Giants' announced the addition back in May.
The team's official press release describes the patch saying, "The commemorative logo was created to showcase the franchise's rich history with the background shield inspired by the shape of the Polo Grounds, the team's first home in 1925 – and with the zeros designed in the outline of Giants Stadium. At the base is a re-creation of the team's classic skyline logo, representing every player who has worn the Giants uniform. The player is overlaid on a football, which is named "The Duke" in honor of Wellington Mara and features eight laces for the team's eight NFL championships.
The release added, "The logo will be worn as a patch on Giants uniforms this season and will appear throughout the market on co-branded partner products, including exclusive merchandise drops from Starter, Oakley and Hugo Boss. In addition, partner activations highlighting team history are planned for Yankee Stadium, The MetLife Building at 200 Park Ave. in Manhattan and inside United's Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport."
What accomplishments does the Giants' uniform patch honor?
As noted in the team's press release, the uniform patch and logo pay tribute to the number of NFL championships the franchise has taken home. Near the center of the logo, eight laces are included, one for each of the Giants' championships. Those came in 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. The final four of those titles were Super Bowl championships.
In their 100-year history, the Giants have also made 33 playoff appearances and won 16 division championships and 11 conference championships.