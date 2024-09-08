SI

NFL Fans Hated Giants' Week 1 Throwback Jerseys

The Giants kicked off their 100th NFL season with special uniforms, and they were not well-received.

Liam McKeone

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings
Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 NFL season will mark the New York Giants' 100th year of existence. As such they'll be finding various ways to honor the milestone over the course of the year. In Week 1 the franchise decided to kick off a century's worth of football with throwback jerseys while hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Metlife Stadium.

The jerseys were not well-received. They're an amalgamation of various Giants uniforms from the 1920s and 1930s, and it didn't take long for jokes and complaints to pour in from NFL fans. There was some appreciation for what the franchise was trying to do but the reaction was largely negative.

Here's a sampling of how football fans felt about these Frankenstein uniforms:

The Giants could wear these jerseys once more in 2024. So regardless of whether you agree with the general sentiment, it may not be the last time we see these kits.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL