NFL Fans Hated Giants' Week 1 Throwback Jerseys
The 2024 NFL season will mark the New York Giants' 100th year of existence. As such they'll be finding various ways to honor the milestone over the course of the year. In Week 1 the franchise decided to kick off a century's worth of football with throwback jerseys while hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Metlife Stadium.
The jerseys were not well-received. They're an amalgamation of various Giants uniforms from the 1920s and 1930s, and it didn't take long for jokes and complaints to pour in from NFL fans. There was some appreciation for what the franchise was trying to do but the reaction was largely negative.
Here's a sampling of how football fans felt about these Frankenstein uniforms:
The Giants could wear these jerseys once more in 2024. So regardless of whether you agree with the general sentiment, it may not be the last time we see these kits.