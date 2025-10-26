SI

Giants Lose Key Defensive Player After He Gets Concussion From Own Teammate

Cor'Dale Flott suffered a concussion after linebacker Bobby Okereke hit him while trying to make a tackle.

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott suffered a concussion after being hit by teammate Bobby Okereke.
The Giants can't catch a break on Sunday. After losing Cam Skattebo to a dislocated ankle, they are now without one of their top defenders thanks to some friendly fire.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was knocked out of the game after teammate Bobby Okereke appeared to accidentally punch him in the helmet while attempting to make a tackle.

The play came as the Eagles had first-and-10 on New York's 37-yard line. Quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back and hit DeVonta Smith for a 12-yard pass. Okereke made the tackle, but hammered his teammate in the process.

Flott was ruled out with a concussion soon after.

Philadelphia is currently cruising to a win against the Giants, up 38-20 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Flott, a former third-round pick in his fourth season, has become one of the best cornerbacks in football. Heading into this week, Pro Football Focus had him with a grade of 79.4, which ranked fifth in the NFL. He's not a guy the Giants can afford to lose.

With Paulson Adebo currently out with a hip injury, New York is now down its top two cornerbacks.

The Giants are on their way to a 2-6 start and are missing a ton of key players. Top receiver Malik Nabers is already out for the season, now Skattebo is likely out for a long time, and Flott is down too.

