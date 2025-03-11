Giants Lure Safety Jevon Holland Away From Dolphins With Three-Year Contract
After four consistently solid years with the Miami Dolphins, safety Jevon Holland appears to be headed elsewhere.
Holland is signing a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Drafted No. 36 out of Oregon in 2021, Holland quickly made a statement as a rookie—garnering All-Rookie honors from the league and All-Pro honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF also put him on its All-Pro team in 2023).
He has intercepted five passes, defended 25, and racked up 301 combined tackles over the course of his career.
The Giants' scoring and total defense ranks actually ticked upward in 2024, but New York is still broadly starting from square one after a disastrous 3-14 season. Holland joins cornerback Paulson Adebo as presumptive new Giants signings in the secondary.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, will likely have a hole to fill after their first losing season since 2019.