Giants’ Malik Nabers Had Awkward Moment With Brian Daboll After Sideline Spat
The Russell Wilson era with the New York Giants has gotten off to a slow start in the team's Week 1 showdown with the Washington Commanders, and it sure looked like one of his top targets wasn't happy about it during the first half.
Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers was seen on the Fox broadcast yelling at head coach Brian Daboll during a heated moment on the sideline between the first and second quarter.
The offense then huddled up before going back on the field and Daboll tried his hardest to get a high five from Nabers, who either didn't see the attempt or didn't want any part of it.
Here's how that played out:
Nabers is having a good game so far despite that moment, catching five passes for 71 yards through three quarters.
Washington, however, leads 14-6 early in the fourth quarter.