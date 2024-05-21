Giants' Malik Nabers Gives Candid Assessment of Team's Polarizing Throwback Jerseys
This season should, theoretically, be a happy one for New York Giants fans—the centenary of one of the NFL's proudest franchises, and a celebration of its legends from center Mel Hein to quarterback Eli Manning.
However, discontent reigns. The team is not expected to contend, and the throwback uniforms the team unveiled Thursday to commemorate the occasion were met with a lukewarm reception at best.
In a recent interview with SI, Nabers gave a candid assessment of the uniforms ahead of the anniversary season.
"It's gonna be hard to swag it out," Nabers said. "That's all I've got to say about it."
Asked how he would make the uniforms look good, Nabers admitted he wasn't sure.
"I don't know," he said. "I'mma see when I put it on."
Nabers, who donned one of college football's most reliably glamorous uniforms at LSU, must be wondering where his career went wrong from a fashion standpoint.