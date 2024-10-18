Giants' Malik Nabers Admits He Has No Memory of 'Scary' Concussion vs. Cowboys
For his first four games in the NFL, wide receiver Malik Nabers appeared primed to be the focal point of the New York Giants' offense.
However, a concussion temporarily derailed his plans. Nabers's head hit the turf hard during the Giants' 20–15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26, and is only now returning to play.
Ahead of his impending return against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, the rookie opened up about the severity of his injury.
"It was scary when I couldn't remember what happened," Nabers said via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "I can't remember the last play I was in, so yeah, it was kind of scary."
Nabers, who per Raanan "said he experienced headaches and throbbing in his head after the injury," is New York's leading wide receiver this season. He has a pair of 100-yard games with 35 catches and three touchdowns to his name.
The Giants took the receiver sixth in April's draft out of LSU and have not regretted it, although his attendance of a Travis Scott concert while recovering from the concussion attracted some criticism.
"Yeah, I'm going to always be myself," he said. "I mean, that's the life that I chose to live. It's what comes with the job. But at the end of the day, I still got my own life."