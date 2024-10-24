Giants Owner Vows to Retain Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen After 2024 Season
Don't expect the New York Giants to make big changes any time soon.
On Wednesday, Giants president and co-owner John Mara claimed he's not going to get rid of head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen during the 2024 season or after. The duo will lead the franchise into 2025.
Mara claimed he hasn't been patient enough in recent years and that might actually be a fair assessment. The three Giants coaches preceding Daboll were all fired within two years. Ben McAdoo lasted one-and-a-half seasons, and Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge both were out after two years. Daboll is currently in his third campaign.
Daboll's first season was promising. In 2022, the first-year head coach led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings. But the wheels came off in 2023 as New York went 6-11. This season has been more of the same, with the Giants limping out of the gate with a 2-5 record through seven weeks.
Maybe Daboll needs more time or a different quarterback. Daniel Jones has not been able to replicate his career-best season from 2022. Mara's faith in Daboll and Schoen might be a smart move given the franchise's recent history with coaches. But if it's misplaced, it will set the franchise back even more.