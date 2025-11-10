Giants Owner Explains Why They’re Keeping GM Joe Schoen After Firing Brian Daboll
The Giants decided to part ways with head coach Brian Daboll on Monday following a dismal 2-8 start but they curiously chose to keep general manager Joe Schoen around, much to the dismay of some of their fans.
Daboll was fired in his fourth season with the Giants after a disappointing campaign that saw him win just two games and seemingly find new ways to lose despite having double-digit leads. While Daboll's sacking didn't come as a huge shock, Schoen avoiding the same fate as the head coach was somewhat surprising considering the duo oversaw the team's roster construction for the last several years.
Giants insider Connor Hughes went so far as to state New York ownership viewed Schoen "in high regard" and that his seat isn't very hot in the wake of the Daboll firing. Schoen, who was hired by the Giants a week before Daboll back in 2022, is now tasked with finding a new head coach, one who will become the Giants' sixth since '16.
Giants owner John Mara gave a simple reason for why he held onto Schoen:
"We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development," Mara said in a released statement.
That statement may certainly puzzle Giants fans who have been let down by the franchise's hit-or-miss draft picks in recent years. Aside from the fact that Daboll reportedly handpicked prized first-rounder Jaxson Dart in April, Schoen's early-round picks from the last three seasons aren't all that impressive.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell kindly provided a table of Schoen's top-100 picks dating back to '22:
While some of the blame lies with the coaches for not developing the talent as well as they could have, there are also quite a few big-time busts and unshakeable regrets that mar Schoen's mixed-bag tenure as GM. Giving Schoen the keys for the foreseeable future feels like a risky gamble, but it's one Mara and Giants' ownership are apparently willing to take.