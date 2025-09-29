Giants Owner John Mara Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Giants president and CEO John Mara announced Monday he was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Mara, 70, didn't give details about his diagnosis, but he said he will remain active with the team as he undergoes treatment.
Here is his full statement, courtesy of the Giants:
"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," the statement read. "I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time."
Mara, the grandson of Tim Mara who was the Giants founding owner, first joined the franchise in 1991 as the team's general counsel. He climbed the ladder over the years to assume his current role as team president and co-owner.
The Giants are currently 1-3 on the year, having just kicked off the Jaxson Dart era in Week 4's upset win over the Chargers.