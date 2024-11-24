Giants Owner John Mara Had Two-Word Non-Answer After Ugly Loss to Bucs
Fresh off a week’s worth of drama from benching quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants crawled to a painful 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, dropping their sixth-straight game in an unbelievably sad NFL season. The Giants struggled to move the ball all afternoon, punching in a garbage time touchdown for their only score of the game, and it would appear that morale has taken an even bigger hit in the wake of New York’s ongoing offensive woes.
Starter Tommy DeVito recorded just 189 yards in the air while Baker Mayfield and the Bucs torched the Giants for 450 total yards, with all three of Tampa Bay’s running backs finding the end zone for a touchdown apiece.
After the blowout loss, Giants owner John Mara was asked about his thoughts on the state of the Giants at this point in the season.
He immediately changed the subject and chose a more festive answer instead:
“Happy Thanksgiving,” Mara told reporters while walking to the locker room, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
The Giants will take the field come Turkey Day, playing against Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans couldn’t be less enthused about the Thanksgiving game, as the Giants and Cowboys have just six wins between the both of them after Week 12’s results.