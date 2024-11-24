Baker Mayfield Mocked the Tommy Cutlets Celebration After TD vs. Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the first half of their Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants and took a 23-0 lead into halftime at the Meadowlands. Tommy DeVito and the Giants' offense failed to get anything going while Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 23 pass for 230 yards.
For the exclamation mark, Mayfield ran in a touchdown with 12-seconds remaining in the second quarter. After Mayfield scored he got up and ran towards the crowd where he did a hyper version of DeVito's patented Italian hand gesture celebration.
This is a very low point in the Tommy Cutlets era to be sure. DeVito completed just three of five passes for 31 yards in the half and some other quarterback is mocking his celebration.
Mayfield should not expect service in any deli in the tri-state area anytime soon.