Baker Mayfield Mocked the Tommy Cutlets Celebration After TD vs. Giants

Baker Mayfield hits the Tommy DeVito celebration after scoring against the Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the first half of their Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants and took a 23-0 lead into halftime at the Meadowlands. Tommy DeVito and the Giants' offense failed to get anything going while Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 23 pass for 230 yards.

For the exclamation mark, Mayfield ran in a touchdown with 12-seconds remaining in the second quarter. After Mayfield scored he got up and ran towards the crowd where he did a hyper version of DeVito's patented Italian hand gesture celebration.

This is a very low point in the Tommy Cutlets era to be sure. DeVito completed just three of five passes for 31 yards in the half and some other quarterback is mocking his celebration.

Mayfield should not expect service in any deli in the tri-state area anytime soon.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

