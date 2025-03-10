Giants Agree to Deal With Former Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
The New York Giants are getting a big upgrade to their secondary, having agreed to terms with cornerback Paulson Adebo early into free agency, according to multiple reports.
The financial terms of the pact between Adebo and the Giants have not yet been reported, but the deal is reportedly for three years. NFL insider Mike Garafolo indicated it was one of the bigger deals expected to be signed by a cornerback this offseason.
Adebo, who saw his 2024 season cut short due to a leg injury, featured in seven games for the New Orleans Saints last year and recorded three interceptions, 10 pass defenses and 52 tackles. In his last 22 games, dating back to the start of the 2023 season, the 25-year-old has recorded seven interceptions and 28 pass defenses.
Adebo is a former third-round pick out of Stanford and has played his entire career with the Saints. Now, he'll find a new home with the Giants as he looks to cement himself as one of the game's best defensive backs.