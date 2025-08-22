SI

Giants Provide Positive Jaxson Dart Update After He Was Evaluated for Concussion

Dart was evaluated for a concussion after he took off on a 23-yard scramble.

Blake Silverman

Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion Thursday against the Patriots
Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion Thursday against the Patriots / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an electric start to the Giants' final preseason game, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion Thursday against the Patriots.

The Ole Miss product played three-plus drives before he was removed from the game for Jameis Winston. Dart's night ended after he scrambled for 23 yards, took a hit and lost the ball after he didn't slide. The Giants recovered the ball, but Dart entered concussion protocol and got a lesson from his coach Brian Daboll who pleaded for a slide next time.

Here's the hit that ended his night:

Luckily for the rookie QB, the Giants quickly announced that Dart was cleared from concussion protocol per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. On the play after his exit, Winston tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt for New York's second score of the night, with the first at the hands of Dart.

While in the blue tent, Dart made his case to get back into the game, signaling to hurry as he underwent evaluation:

Dart ended with 81 passing yards, completing six of his 12 attempts plus the score alongside the one rush for 23 yards. In three preseason games, he threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions.

Russell Wilson is in line to start for the Giants when it counts, beginning in their Week 1 contest against the Commanders. Their young quarterback has impressed over his first preseason, providing plenty of optimism for his future leading the franchise—as long as he can learn to slide.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL