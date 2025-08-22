Giants Provide Positive Jaxson Dart Update After He Was Evaluated for Concussion
After an electric start to the Giants' final preseason game, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion Thursday against the Patriots.
The Ole Miss product played three-plus drives before he was removed from the game for Jameis Winston. Dart's night ended after he scrambled for 23 yards, took a hit and lost the ball after he didn't slide. The Giants recovered the ball, but Dart entered concussion protocol and got a lesson from his coach Brian Daboll who pleaded for a slide next time.
Here's the hit that ended his night:
Luckily for the rookie QB, the Giants quickly announced that Dart was cleared from concussion protocol per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. On the play after his exit, Winston tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt for New York's second score of the night, with the first at the hands of Dart.
While in the blue tent, Dart made his case to get back into the game, signaling to hurry as he underwent evaluation:
Dart ended with 81 passing yards, completing six of his 12 attempts plus the score alongside the one rush for 23 yards. In three preseason games, he threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions.
Russell Wilson is in line to start for the Giants when it counts, beginning in their Week 1 contest against the Commanders. Their young quarterback has impressed over his first preseason, providing plenty of optimism for his future leading the franchise—as long as he can learn to slide.