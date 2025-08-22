SI

Jaxson Dart Threaded the Needle to Cap Off Incredible Preseason Drive With TD

Dart moved the Giants down the field quickly as he started in their preseason finale against the Patriots Thursday.

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to impress over the preseason.

In New York's dress rehearsal contest against the Patriots on Thursday night, the Ole Miss product started the game with a nearly perfect drive, needing only five plays to find the end zone. He completed two of his three passing attempts on the drive for 57 yards and a seven-yard touchdown throw to Greg Dulcich to cap off the electric drive.

The big play came in the form of a 50-yard completion to Gunner Olszewski, where Dart found his receiver wide open with plenty of green in front of him.

Two plays later, the first-round QB made a great throw to thread the needle and find Dulcich in the end zone.

The drive had his veteran teammates, including Malik Nabers and Russell Wilson, incredibly fired up as he ran back to the sideline:

Heading into Thursday night's final preseason contest for the Giants, Dart has thrown for 291 yards and two touchdowns over his first two preseason games. He's consistently showcased his ability to step up into the pocket and make the right read and move the chains.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said that Wilson was the "clear-cut starting quarterback" heading into training camp, but Dart's impressive showings may signal the rookie is ready to contribute sooner than later. Wilson remains the starting QB on the team's depth chart, with Dart currently listed No. 3 behind Jameis Winston. The No. 25 pick in April's NFL draft will develop in New York's system as he continues to turn heads with the early reps he's gotten.

