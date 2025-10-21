Giants Release Kicker After He Missed Two Extra Points in Unfortunate Loss to Broncos
The Giants had one of the worst losses of the NFL season on Sunday as they allowed the Broncos to comeback to win 33–32 even though New York was up 19–0 heading into the fourth quarter. Denver scored all of its 33 points in the fourth quarter.
When looking back on the loss, one thing that stands out is kicker Jude McAtamney's two missed extra points in the contest. If he had made those two extra point attempts, then, in theory, the Giants could've eked out a 34–33 win.
While the loss can't be fully blamed on McAtamney by any means, the Giants made the decision to release him on Tuesday, New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy reported.
One of McAtamney's misses came in the second quarter after Cam Skattebo scored a touchdown to make the score 13–0. The second missed point came on New York's last drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown scored by Jaxson Dart. New York led 32–30 with 37 seconds remaining in the game. Bo Nix led the Broncos down the field to set up a field goal, which won Denver the game. Had McAtamney had made the final extra point attempt, the game would've gone into overtime if the Broncos had settled on a field goal in the same situation.
Younghoe Koo or Graham Gano will make the start at kicker this upcoming week. McAtamney, who is from Ireland, may remain with the Giants practice squad as he doesn't take up a roster spot, as he is eligible for the league's international exemption.
We'll see whether New York decides to make any more changes ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the Eagles.