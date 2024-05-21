Giants Rookie Malik Nabers Admits He Still Hasn't Gone to Manhattan
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers hasn't ventured into New York City much, it appears, despite being drafted No. 6 overall by the franchise last month.
Nabers was asked by Sports Illustrated at an event recently if he's tried New York style pizza yet. While his answer was yes, he apparently hasn't tried it in the heart of Manhattan... because he hasn't actually visited Manhattan yet.
"They told me I gotta go into New York City, into Manhattan and try the pizza, but I never been there yet," Nabers said. He added that he'll make a trip into Manhattan "Whenever we don't have practice."
Apparently the Giants have kept Nabers busy enough to where he hasn't found time to fully explore New York City. He'll likely have more free time during his time on the team to discover some tasty pizza places and perhaps have some of the veterans on the squad show him their favorite spots.