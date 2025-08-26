Giants to Release NFL's Preseason Leader in Touchdowns
Inasmuch as a player can have a preseason to remember, Giants tight end Greg Dulcich had one—but it apparently wasn't enough to keep him on the roster.
New York is cutting Dulcich, according to a Tuesday morning report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. As noted by Pelissero, the tight end was the league's leader in touchdowns this preseason.
After catching two passes for seven yards against the Bills, Dulcich reeled in a 20-yard touchdown catch against the Jets and added two scores against the Patriots.
A four-year player at UCLA who led the Pac-12 in yards per catch in 2020, Dulcich was drafted in the third round by the Broncos in 2022. He started 10 games for Denver in parts of three seasons before being waved on Nov. 25.
Claimed by the Giants for the end of 2024, he played in five games and made no statistical footprint. The 25-year-old, however, looms as a potential intriguing addition for the league's other 31 teams after a big August.