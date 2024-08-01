Giants Training Camp: Brian Daboll Holding Daniel Jones’s Feet to the Fire
Standing around the 10-yard line of one of the New York Giants’ parallel grass practice fields, a noticeably svelte Brian Daboll took a moment to look back through his 25-year career. Seven seasons with the New England Patriots, including three Super Bowls and five playoff appearances. Two seasons with the New York Jets as a quarterbacks coach. Two more as the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator, and another as the offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins, another as the offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, back to New England for four more playoff appearances and two Super Bowls before a national championship as the offensive coordinator at Alabama and his run with the BuffaloBills—four years, three playoff appearances—that ultimately landed him the job as head coach of the Giants.
“Look at this out here,” he says, gesturing to a packed house in East Rutherford with fans jammed up against the fences just off the parking lot. “Every practice is like a game now.”
That’s changed. The attention. The attitude. Throughout his quarter century in the business, the only constant is the singular, ever-changing dynamic of each team. If there is a kind of theme this year, it’s embracing the difficulties head-on. The Giants’ offensive line is, again, something of a patchwork group. The quarterback situation is settled, though this offseason the team heavily scouted the quarterback class, some of which was detailed via an HBO series.
So, minus that fleeting feeling of assuredness, why not wrap one’s arms around the absolute uncertainty of it all? That’s reflected in the way Daboll has structured his practices so far.
One thing Giants fans did not see during the two hours their team was on the field? A 7-on-7 drill. Typically used as a ramp-up period for quarterbacks, skill-position players, defensive backs and linebackers, Daboll eschewed the period for more live 11-on-11 reps and has done so throughout training camp (for the uninitiated, 7-on-7 sessions feature quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends on offense and defensive backs and linebackers on defense).
Quarterback Daniel Jones did not throw a single 7-on-7 snap Thursday and has not since the team began camp a week ago. Instead, there was a handful of highly competitive team periods in which Jones was exposed to defensive pressure regularly. Daboll, wearing a headset and carrying around a laminated schedule the size of a notecard, was right at his hip after the final rep of almost every session.
“Seven on seven, at times, it gets a little unrealistic,” veteran wideout Darius Slayton says. “The linebackers are dropping like 30 million yards, there’s no rush impacting the quarterback, the defense doesn’t have to respect the running game. I mean, I like 7 on 7 because I’m an offensive player but having the elements out there…it helps get you ready for real football.”
One offensive coach not on Daboll’s staff noted that 7-on-7 drills can create bad habits for quarterbacks from a timing and pocket-awareness standpoint. The only drawback to doing more 11-on-11 reps is the time a team may sacrifice for individual offensive and defensive line work such as pass-rush drills, and one-on-one drills (though the Giants’ defensive line and offensive line got plenty of individual instruction). While not totally unorthodox, the approach is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
Jones threw a pick on a tipped ball Thursday but, he got a one-on-one situation where rookie wideout Malik Nabers was matched up with third-year defensive back Cor’Dale Flott. The pass from Jones was picturesque. I happened to be standing at about the midway point of the 40-yard bomb and the ball looked to be vibrating in midair thanks to the heightened spin rate and velocity. It was, without a doubt, his highlight moment from practice.
Afterward, with temperatures approaching 91 degrees, Jones was doing some individual drills on his own and finished the session with some three-quarter-speed jogging, which looked exhausting given the mugginess and heat that had already blanketed Giants players for more than two hours. If anyone is trying to embrace the suck, it’s Jones.
Best thing I saw: Theo Johnson, TE
One aspect of the Giants’ team-building process we may have overlooked this offseason was the tight end position. The team now has a stable of heavier, more physical players at the position including the oft-targeted rookie Theo Johnson from Penn State. Johnson was all over the place in practice Thursday and it would seem the team will be more capable of offering some unique backfield looks and running different formations than they could have a year ago. Jones seemed very comfortable in formations moving around Johnson, Daniel Bellinger and the physical Jack Stoll.
Saquon Barkley’s replacements look good
I left Thursday’s practice more bullish than ever on the idea that replacing Saquon Barkley isn’t going to be a huge issue. Note that I didn’t say Barkley is bad. I do think that this group of running backs, though, has impressed throughout camp and I wouldn’t be surprised if they turn into a fairly efficient unit.
Song of the day: “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen
The Giants have done the best job so far of mixing up musical stylings during the camps that I have seen either in June or July and Thursday. Playing Springsteen, the Godfather of my adopted state of New Jersey, always makes the moment feel a little more special.