NY Giants Offensive Tackles Breakdown: Strength, Questions and 2025 Outlook
The offensive tackle position has been a point of contention for the New York Giants in previous seasons. It has been a decade of inconsistency at the position for many reasons.
Injuries have been a main factor in the issues they've experienced on the corners. Another problem has likely been the evaluation of draft picks and free agents, as well as the development of young talent.
In 2024, the tide seemed to turn as they found success in free agency as well as improvements in player development.
The left tackle position has been the pride of the offensive line over the past half-decade thanks to one of the best talents in the NFL at the position. It has also dealt with injuries throughout that time.
The problem has been the lack of veteran or competent backups behind the starters. In 2024, this issue resurfaced once again as the team dealt with injuries at the position and made two suboptimal moves before settling on a plan that ultimately worked.
This offseason, the team focused on solidifying the depth behind the starters on the offensive line, especially at the tackle position. The signings of James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe gives the team two veteran tackles with starting experience to back up in case of injury.
Over the past few seasons, right tackle has not only dealt with injuries but also inconsistency and a lack of quality depth. We saw improvement last year as the consistency, health, and depth at the position were on full display.
Not only did they play the full season, but the depth also allowed the right tackle to eventually move to left tackle, thereby filling that gap. Additionally, the backup right tackle was able to perform at a starter level due to his experience.
This offseason has been full of moves, not only bringing in tackles in free agency but also adding rookie Marcus Mbow in the draft.
This unit boasts high-level talent, seasoned veterans, depth, youth, and a bit of nastiness. It also faces competition, which is something it has not had in the past. Competition raises the level of all players and should bring out the best in everyone. That will be fun to watch during training camp.
Rostered Players
Andrew Thomas: He is the most talented, powerful, and dominating offensive lineman. The only hang-up for him has been with injuries, which have claimed large portions of his season for the second consecutive year, and now it leaves one to ponder if he will even find a full season of relative health. When he is on the field, he is one of the best at doing it.
Jermaine Eluemunor: The former Las Vegas Raiders right tackle signed in 2024 to play guard but was kicked out to tackle because of Neal's recovery from injury. He never let the position go. He enters 2025 as the team's most durable offensive lineman and is not a bad person to follow on X. He will be key to the team's ascent.
Marcus Mbow: The Giants were able to steal Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Purdue. He can play guard or tackle, but is currently training as a tackle. He could be fighting it out with the two free-agent tackles, Hudson III and Forsythe, for a backup spot. The future looks bright for him on this team, even if it's not yet here.
James Hudson III: Hudson spent the past four seasons with the Browns and now comes to the Giants to fill a familiar role as a backup left tackle. During his time in Cleveland, he appeared in 49 games while making 17 starts. He provides the Giants with a veteran presence with starting pedigree in case Andrew Thomas is forced to miss time.
Stone Forsythe: He comes to New York from Seattle, where he served as a backup right tackle who also started a good amount of games. The 6-foot-8 Florida alum played in 53 games and started 14 with the Seahawks. He should exist in the same capacity for the Giants as a high-end number two.
Joshua Ezeudu: He's entering the final year of his rookie contract. He spent the first three seasons bouncing all around the offensive line. He has not found a home or achieved consistent performance at any position he has been placed in. He will need to show major improvements in training camp.
Jaison Williams: Williams joins the Giants as an undrafted free agent after a great collegiate career at Youngstown State. He will need to prove he can hang with the speed and power of the NFL.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Can Andrew Thomas put his injury woes behind him?
Thomas has been one of the best offensive talents at the tackle position for the past four seasons. In 2022, Giants fans were able to see the type of impact that he can have on a team when he is on the field for the entire season.
Over the next two seasons, he demonstrated the impact he can have on the team when he is not on the field. There is no denying how much better this offense can be when he is on the field, healthy.
Thomas is currently recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury. While he should be healthy by the time the season begins, any type of foot injury is concerning for a man as big and athletic as he is.
Foot injuries have a tendency to re-emerge, and pain can persist and flare up at any time. If Thomas can find his way through this season healthy, it could be the beginning of a run of good health as he transitions from his mid-20s to his late 20s.
With all of the talent that has been assembled on this team, his consistent presence could be the difference between a top 10 draft pick and pushing for a playoff berth.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Marcus Mbow vs James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe for a backup tackle spot.
When the Giants brought in Hudson and Forsythe, it seemed purposeful. They aimed to elevate the level of the backup position at tackle, with the intention of moving Evan Neal to guard.
Hudson was picked to back up the left side, and Forsythe the right. That was before the league let Marcus Mbow, a player many believed could have been taken in the second round, fall to the fifth round on Day 3.
Mbow's presence and the decision to start training him as a tackle will put the status of both free agents in question. If Mbow shows the talent many believe he possesses, Hudson or Forsythe could find themselves on the outside looking in.
Mbow is going to be a part of the future here in New York, regardless of how he performs during training camp, while the other two's future will depend on their performance right now.
Camp Position Grade: A
The team has solidified its starters for the first time in a long time. The questions are not whether they are good enough, but instead are only related to health on the left side.
They have drastically raised the level of depth behind the starters, so we don't have to see the team pluck players from other teams' practice squads or sign guys off the street.
They have even managed to create competition, so players are no longer striving to get better. This is what you want out of a position group. Stability in the present and sustainability for the future.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starter: LT Thomas, RT Eluemunor
- Backups: Mbow, Forsythe, Hudson III
- Practice Squad: Williams
- Cuts: Ezeudu
There does not seem to be much intrigue with the starters, as barring injury, Thomas and Eleumunor will be on the field.
Forsythe and Hudson were brought in to build quality depth behind the starters. Mbow was drafted to be the future on the offensive line, Williams is a developmental project, but that may mean the Joshua Ezeudu experience is over.
He has not been able to find any level of consistency during his time with the team. It's a situation where the team and player may share responsibility for why the player did not succeed. Meanwhile, a change of scenery may be for Ezeudu.
