New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: OL Josh Ezeudu
The New York Giants have been placing a premium on offensive linemen that could contribute at multiple spots on the line, whether they are a starter or backup, like Joshua Ezeudu, their third-round pick in 2022.
In 2024, the Giants had six offensive linemen take snaps at more than one position on the line, and two of those linemen took snaps at three different positions.
Ezeudu has taken in-game snaps at both left tackle and left guard with the Giants, as well as right guard and right tackle in college, showcasing his versatility along the line.
Joshua Ezeudu, OL
Height: 6-54
Weight: 310
EXP: 4 Years
School: North Carolina
How Acquired: D3-'22
2024 in Review
Ezeudu spent most of his 2024 campaign on the bench, but would rotate in for a snap or two as an additional blocker for jumbo packages. However, he was forced into playing meaningful snaps in three games on the line.
In Weeks 7, 14, and 18, Ezeudu was thrust into action twice against the Eagles and once against the Saints, none of which were easy matchups for an offensive lineman who isn’t used to playing every week.
Ezeudu’s performances against the Eagles weren’t awful, as ironic as that may be considering the quality of their defensive line. Instead, he struggled mightily against the Saints.
Contract/Cap Info
Ezeudu signed a standard four-year contract worth a total of $5,485,524 that included $1,169,472, fully guaranteed at signing. He is entering the final year of that contract in 2025, and while he’s set to make his highest cap figure yet ($1.7M), that’s an insignificant amount to pay a swing lineman.
Should the Giants choose to cut Ezeudu before the season, they would save roughly $1.4M while taking on a dead cap hit of just $292,000.
2025 Preview
In 2025, Ezeudu will look to solidify himself as a veteran lineman that the Giants can rely upon to play meaningful snaps in a pinch.
While his 2024 season was relatively uneventful, that unfortunately means that it was also relatively unimpressive.
If Ezeudu can find a way to make the roster this summer, he must prove himself as a reliable depth piece.
Versatility is more than just being able to play multiple positions on the line; it’s about playing multiple positions on the line without being a liability, and Ezeudu still needs to prove he can do the second part.
A respectable 2025 campaign could earn Ezeudu an extension this offseason to stick around as a swing lineman.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.